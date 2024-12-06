News & Insights

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Faces New Risk Weight Rules

December 06, 2024 — 09:02 am EST

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (SPXXF) has released an update.

Norwegian authorities have increased the minimum risk weight for mortgages from 20% to 25%, impacting banks like SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge by reducing their Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio by approximately 0.6 percentage points. This change, effective July 2025, will raise the bank’s risk-weighted assets and reflects a broader regulatory effort to strengthen financial stability.

