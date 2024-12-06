SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Faces New Risk Weight Rules

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (SPXXF) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Norwegian authorities have increased the minimum risk weight for mortgages from 20% to 25%, impacting banks like SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge by reducing their Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio by approximately 0.6 percentage points. This change, effective July 2025, will raise the bank’s risk-weighted assets and reflects a broader regulatory effort to strengthen financial stability.
For further insights into SPXXF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.