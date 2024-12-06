SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Faces New Risk Weight Rules

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (SPXXF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Norwegian authorities have increased the minimum risk weight for mortgages from 20% to 25%, impacting banks like SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge by reducing their Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio by approximately 0.6 percentage points. This change, effective July 2025, will raise the bank’s risk-weighted assets and reflects a broader regulatory effort to strengthen financial stability.

For further insights into SPXXF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.