Sparc Technologies Welcomes Simon Kidston to Board

December 05, 2024 — 05:02 pm EST

Sparc Technologies Ltd (AU:SPN) has released an update.

Sparc Technologies Ltd has appointed Simon Kidston, a seasoned investment banker and former director of Genex Power, as a Non-Executive Director. Kidston’s expertise in renewable energy and strategic growth is expected to bolster Sparc’s commercialisation efforts in its renewable energy and graphene ventures. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to leverage his extensive experience in capital access and strategic partnerships.

