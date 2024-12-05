Sparc Technologies Welcomes Simon Kidston to Board

Sparc Technologies Ltd (AU:SPN) has released an update.
Sparc Technologies Ltd has appointed Simon Kidston, a seasoned investment banker and former director of Genex Power, as a Non-Executive Director. Kidston’s expertise in renewable energy and strategic growth is expected to bolster Sparc’s commercialisation efforts in its renewable energy and graphene ventures. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to leverage his extensive experience in capital access and strategic partnerships.
