Sparc Technologies Welcomes Simon Kidston to Board

Sparc Technologies Ltd (AU:SPN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sparc Technologies Ltd has appointed Simon Kidston, a seasoned investment banker and former director of Genex Power, as a Non-Executive Director. Kidston’s expertise in renewable energy and strategic growth is expected to bolster Sparc’s commercialisation efforts in its renewable energy and graphene ventures. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to leverage his extensive experience in capital access and strategic partnerships.

For further insights into AU:SPN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.