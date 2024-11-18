Sparc Technologies Secures R&D Tax Boost

Sparc Technologies Ltd (AU:SPN) has released an update.
Sparc Technologies Ltd has secured a $1.12 million R&D tax refund, bolstering its financial position to further invest in its innovative green hydrogen production and graphene-based additives. This financial boost comes as a recognition of Sparc’s commitment to advancing sustainable technologies in high-performance coatings and polymers. The refund will aid Sparc’s ongoing research and commercialization efforts, potentially revolutionizing multi-billion dollar industries.
