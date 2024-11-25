Sparc Technologies Ltd Reports Successful AGM Results

Sparc Technologies Ltd (AU:SPN) has released an update.
Sparc Technologies Ltd [ASX: SPN] announced that all resolutions were successfully passed during their Annual General Meeting, held on November 26, 2024. The meeting included key votes such as the re-election of a director and the approval of a 10% placement facility, reflecting strong shareholder support. This positive outcome may attract investor attention as Sparc Technologies continues its strategic initiatives.
