SPARC AI Advances Drone Tech with Microchip Integration

SPARC AI INC. has announced the integration of its SPARC AI Microchip into the Parrot ANAFI USA GOV drone, a model trusted by defense and security organizations and designed for first responders. The company aims to enhance the drone’s capabilities with features such as thermal camera testing and autonomous flight, and if successful, this could open up a significant target market for SPARC AI’s technology. Following the purchase of the drone for US$14,500, extensive testing will be carried out to demonstrate the potential benefits of the microchip integration.

