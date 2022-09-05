SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in SPAR Group's (NASDAQ:SGRP) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on SPAR Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$8.5m ÷ (US$100m - US$59m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, SPAR Group has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Media industry average of 7.5%. NasdaqCM:SGRP Return on Capital Employed September 5th 2022

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating SPAR Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For SPAR Group Tell Us?

SPAR Group is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 21%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 66%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Another thing to note, SPAR Group has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 59%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From SPAR Group's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that SPAR Group can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has only returned 15% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for SPAR Group that we think you should be aware of.

