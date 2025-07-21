SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) ended the recent trading session at $1.21, demonstrating a +1.68% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.38%.

The stock of company has risen by 13.33% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's gain of 2.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.35%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.12 per share and a revenue of $0 million, demonstrating changes of 0% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. SPAR Group, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, SPAR Group, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.78, which means SPAR Group, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

