SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) ended the recent trading session at $1.06, demonstrating a +0.95% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.73% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.61%.

The company's stock has dropped by 4.55% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 9.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.07%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.03, marking a 50% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. SPAR Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.75. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.11 for its industry.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

