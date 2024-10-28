SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) closed at $2.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.81% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of SPAR Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.02, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $42 million, indicating a 37.62% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.46 per share and a revenue of $207 million, indicating changes of +119.05% and -21.22%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SPAR Group, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, SPAR Group, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.06, so one might conclude that SPAR Group, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

