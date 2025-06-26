SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) closed the most recent trading day at $1.03, moving -1.91% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.8% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.94%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.97%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.45% outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 0.89% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.12%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.03, showcasing a 50% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $0 million, indicating changes of 0% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SPAR Group, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, SPAR Group, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SPAR Group, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.75 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.41 for its industry.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 64, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

