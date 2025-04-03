SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Stock Moves -1.55%: What You Should Know

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) ended the recent trading session at $1.27, demonstrating a -1.55% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.97%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 12.84% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 2.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.7%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.03, showcasing a 50% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, SPAR Group, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.75. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.31.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

