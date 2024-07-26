SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) ending at $1.99, denoting a -0.5% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.03%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 15.25% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0, signifying a 100% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $44 million, indicating a 33.27% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $193.7 million. These totals would mark changes of +47.62% and -26.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SPAR Group, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.45. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.9.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

