SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) ending at $1.30, denoting a -1.52% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 12.58% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's loss of 4.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, down 81.82% from the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SPAR Group, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. SPAR Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.71 of its industry.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

