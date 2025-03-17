SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) closed at $1.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.85%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.31%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 32.18% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 10.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.69%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect SPAR Group, Inc. to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 81.82%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, SPAR Group, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.02. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.9.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, finds itself in the bottom 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

