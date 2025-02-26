SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) closed the most recent trading day at $1.59, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.26%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 18.62% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 3.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.02, marking an 81.82% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $39 million, down 40.09% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, SPAR Group, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.29. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.38.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, placing it within the bottom 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.