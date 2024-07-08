SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) ended the recent trading session at $2.24, demonstrating a -0.88% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.15% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.08% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0, signifying a 100% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $44 million, down 33.27% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $193.7 million. These totals would mark changes of +47.62% and -26.28%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, SPAR Group, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, SPAR Group, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.72, so one might conclude that SPAR Group, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.