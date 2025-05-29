SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) reached $1.02, with a -1.93% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 7.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.69% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of SPAR Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect SPAR Group, Inc. to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50%.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SPAR Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note SPAR Group, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.63. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.27, which means SPAR Group, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, placing it within the top 17% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.