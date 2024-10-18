SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) closed at $2.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.63%.

Shares of the company have by 0% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 3.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.02, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $42 million, down 37.62% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.46 per share and a revenue of $207 million, indicating changes of +119.05% and -21.22%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. SPAR Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.24. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.73 of its industry.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.