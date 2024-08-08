SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) reached $1.98, with a -0.5% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 2.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.76%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 4.85%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.5%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0, reflecting a 100% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $44 million, indicating a 33.27% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $193.7 million, indicating changes of +47.62% and -26.28%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. SPAR Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note SPAR Group, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.73, which means SPAR Group, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

