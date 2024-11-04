SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) ended the recent trading session at $2.41, demonstrating a +0.42% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.28% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.23% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 1.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect SPAR Group, Inc. to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $42 million, down 37.62% from the prior-year quarter.

SGRP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $207 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +119.05% and -21.22%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SPAR Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note SPAR Group, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.22. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

