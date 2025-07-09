SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) closed the most recent trading day at $0.95, moving +2.08% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.37% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 2.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming release.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $0 million, indicating changes of 0% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SPAR Group, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.12.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 46, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Should You Invest in SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP)?

