SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) closed the most recent trading day at $1.08, moving +1.89% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.24%.

The stock of company has risen by 1.92% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, SPAR Group, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50%.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.12 per share and a revenue of $0 million, signifying shifts of 0% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, SPAR Group, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SPAR Group, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.83 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.94 for its industry.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.