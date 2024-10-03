SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) standing at $2.44, reflecting a +0.41% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 1.67% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's gain of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.02, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $42 million, reflecting a 37.62% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.46 per share and a revenue of $207 million, demonstrating changes of +119.05% and -21.22%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. SPAR Group, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.28. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.86.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, placing it within the bottom 26% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

