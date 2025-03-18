SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) ending at $1.32, denoting a +1.15% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 33.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 9.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.02, reflecting an 81.82% decrease from the same quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, SPAR Group, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.83. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.84.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.