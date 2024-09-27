SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) closed at $2.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.41% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.13% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.39%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 66.21% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's gain of 4.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect SPAR Group, Inc. to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $42 million, indicating a 37.62% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.46 per share and a revenue of $207 million, signifying shifts of +119.05% and -21.22%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, SPAR Group, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.24. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.84.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.