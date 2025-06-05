SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) closed the latest trading day at $1.03, indicating no change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.53% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.83%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.96% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's loss of 0.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.03, marking a 50% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, SPAR Group, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SPAR Group, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.58 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.8 of its industry.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, finds itself in the top 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Don’t Miss Out on These Stocks

Before you make your next investing move, we have a free report that highlights the %%CTA_TEXT%% to buy.

Our experts at Zacks Investment Research hand-selected these stocks for their eye-opening growth projections.

Since 1988, our stock picks have more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +23.89% per year using the Zacks Rank stock-rating system.

Register now to see the %%CTA_TEXT%%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.