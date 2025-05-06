SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) standing at $1.05, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.77%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.95%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.7% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 11.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.54% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, down 50% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, SPAR Group, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.71, so one might conclude that SPAR Group, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.