SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) closed at $1.10, marking no change from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 15.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 3.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.94%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.03, showcasing a 50% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for SPAR Group, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, SPAR Group, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.33, so one might conclude that SPAR Group, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.