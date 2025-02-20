SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) ending at $1.86, denoting no adjustment from its last day's close. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.47%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.12% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 18.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of SPAR Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect SPAR Group, Inc. to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 81.82%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $39 million, reflecting a 40.09% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, SPAR Group, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.11.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 176, this industry ranks in the bottom 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

