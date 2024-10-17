SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) closed at $2.41 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.42% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 3.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.77% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of SPAR Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.02, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $42 million, indicating a 37.62% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.46 per share and a revenue of $207 million, signifying shifts of +119.05% and -21.22%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SPAR Group, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. SPAR Group, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.65, so one might conclude that SPAR Group, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SGRP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

