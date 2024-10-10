SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) closed at $2.42, marking no change from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.05%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 0.83% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 4% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of SPAR Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.02, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $42 million, reflecting a 37.62% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.46 per share and a revenue of $207 million, indicating changes of +119.05% and -21.22%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. SPAR Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.82, so one might conclude that SPAR Group, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

