SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) closed at $2.40, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.31%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 40.35% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 4.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.02, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $42 million, showing a 37.62% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.46 per share and a revenue of $207 million, demonstrating changes of +119.05% and -21.22%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, SPAR Group, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note SPAR Group, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.22. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.59.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, placing it within the bottom 44% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.