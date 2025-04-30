SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) reached $1.08, with no movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 16.92% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's loss of 1.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, SPAR Group, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50%.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SPAR Group, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, SPAR Group, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SPAR Group, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 9 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.17 for its industry.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 53, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

