SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) closed the latest trading day at $1.14, indicating no change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 2.03% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 17.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 3.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.07%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.03, reflecting a 50% decrease from the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for SPAR Group, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, SPAR Group, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.53.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SGRP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

