SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) closed the latest trading day at $1.37, indicating no change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.77%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.42%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.28%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 24.73% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 7.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.73%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.02, showcasing an 81.82% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for SPAR Group, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, SPAR Group, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.42. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.04 of its industry.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 175, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SGRP in the coming trading sessions

