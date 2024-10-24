SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) ending at $2.41, denoting no adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.76%.

The company's shares have seen of 0% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 1.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.47%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.02, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $42 million, down 37.62% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.46 per share and a revenue of $207 million, indicating changes of +119.05% and -21.22%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SPAR Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.24. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.47 of its industry.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.