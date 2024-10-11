SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) closed at $2.42 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.83% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 3.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of SPAR Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.02, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $42 million, indicating a 37.62% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.46 per share and a revenue of $207 million, signifying shifts of +119.05% and -21.22%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SPAR Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SPAR Group, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.26 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.68 for its industry.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, positioning it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

