SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) standing at $2.41, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.25% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.56%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 54.49% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect SPAR Group, Inc. to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $42 million, indicating a 37.62% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $207 million, indicating changes of +119.05% and -21.22%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, SPAR Group, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note SPAR Group, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.24. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.87.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

