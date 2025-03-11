SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) closed the latest trading day at $1.36, indicating a -0.95% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.

The company's stock has dropped by 31.16% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's loss of 9.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.29%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, down 81.82% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. SPAR Group, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.42. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.29 for its industry.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 159, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

