SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) closed the latest trading day at $2.48, indicating a +1.64% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.9%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.81%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.22%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 1.67% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 3.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.02, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $42 million, indicating a 37.62% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.46 per share and a revenue of $207 million, representing changes of +119.05% and -21.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. SPAR Group, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.21, so one might conclude that SPAR Group, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

