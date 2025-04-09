SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) closed the most recent trading day at $1.20, moving +1.69% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 9.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 7.87%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 12.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 12.29% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 13.47% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect SPAR Group, Inc. to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50%.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SPAR Group, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, SPAR Group, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.83. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.51.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SGRP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.