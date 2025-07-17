SPAR Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Growth and Net Income of $0.5 Million

SPAR Group reports Q1 2025 results with $34 million revenue, $0.02 EPS, and plans for future opportunities amid operational changes.

SPAR Group, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting a 6% growth in its U.S. and Canada operations, along with improved operating margins and a net income of $0.5 million, or $0.02 per share, despite the absence of international joint ventures. CEO Mike Matacunas expressed optimism, stating the company holds its largest opportunity pipeline in history at over $200 million. The press release also noted the termination of a merger agreement with Highwire Capital and the delay of its 10-K and 10-Q filings, which are now expected to be current following the filing. SPAR's total liquidity was reported at $23.4 million, with some challenges in cash flow observed during this quarter. Looking forward, Matacunas mentioned exciting announcements expected in the coming months.

Potential Positives

SPAR Group reported a 6% topline growth in their U.S. and Canada business, indicating positive performance in this market.

The company has achieved improved operating margins and reduced selling, general, and administrative expenses, resulting in a net income of $0.5 million from continuing operations.

SPAR Group has the largest pipeline of opportunity in its history, with over $200 million in future business prospects, suggesting significant potential for growth.

The company ended the quarter with total worldwide liquidity of $23.4 million, showcasing a strong cash position for ongoing operations and investment opportunities.

Potential Negatives

Net income from continuing operations dropped significantly from $6.6 million (or $0.26 EPS) in the prior year quarter to only $0.5 million (or $0.02 EPS) this quarter, indicating a major decline in profitability.

The termination of the merger agreement with Highwire Capital raises concerns about SPAR's strategic direction and potential growth opportunities, reflecting negatively on the company's ability to secure funding.

Delayed filings for both the 10-K and 10-Q indicate potential regulatory compliance issues which could impact investor trust and confidence.

FAQ

What were SPAR Group's financial results for Q1 2025?

SPAR Group reported net revenues of $34.0 million and a net income of $0.5 million for Q1 2025.

How did SPAR Group's performance change compared to the previous year?

SPAR's net income decreased from $6.6 million in Q1 2024 to $0.5 million in Q1 2025, while revenues also declined.

What strategic initiatives is SPAR Group pursuing?

SPAR is focused on expanding its U.S. and Canadian operations and has a $200 million pipeline of future business opportunities.

Why was SPAR Group's 10-K filing delayed?

The 10-K filing was delayed due to expectations of being private, closely following the filing of the 10-Q.

What is SPAR Group's outlook for the future?

The CEO is optimistic about future performance and plans to announce significant developments in the coming months.

Full Release



AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SPAR Group, Inc.



(NASDAQ: SGRP) (“SPAR,” “SPAR Group” or the “Company”), a leading provider of merchandising, marketing, and distribution services today reported financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.







Mike Matacunas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented



, “This is the first quarter we are reporting without any international joint ventures. Our U.S. and Canada business achieved 6% topline growth, improved operating margins, and reduced SG&A, resulting in $0.5 million net income from continuing operations or $0.02 EPS. In addition, through our focus on the U.S. and Canada, we have the largest pipeline of opportunity in SPAR’s history, with more than $200 million of future business to win. I remain bullish on our future and plans.





“Outside of our solid performance, there are two other items that merit comment. The first is the termination of the merger agreement with Highwire Capital due to their inability to produce the funds to close. As a shareholder, I was disappointed in this outcome and proud of the potential value created for our shareholders in the deal. Our Board remains committed to pursuing the termination fee from Highwire Capital or something of greater value for our shareholders.





“The second item is our delayed filings. Our 10-K filing was late because we expected to be private and the 10-Q that we are filing today is late because one follows the other. We will be current once this is filed with all filings and our shareholders should be enthusiastic about our performance.





“Lastly, we are now positioned to make some really exciting announcements over the next six months, and our second quarter performance looks good. I want to thank the employees of SPAR and our Board who have positioned the company for the next phase of success. Now that we have reset our footing, I am excited about our future,” said Matacunas.







First Quarter 2025 Highlights









Net revenues were $34.0 million.



Net revenues were $34.0 million.



Consolidated Gross Margin was 21.4% of sales, compared to 19.7% of sales in the prior year period.



Consolidated Gross Margin was 21.4% of sales, compared to 19.7% of sales in the prior year period.



Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from continuing operations was $0.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. The 2024 first quarter includes a $7.2 million non-cash gain on sale and other smaller non-recurring or non-cash items.









Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. was $1.5 million, or 4.4% of sales, compared to the prior quarter of $2.5 million, or 5.0% of sales.









Financial Position as of March 31, 2025







The Company’s total worldwide liquidity at the end of the quarter was $23.4 million, with $17.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $5.5 million of unused availability as of March 31, 2025. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net cash used by operating activities was $4.0 million. The Company ended the quarter with net working capital of $15.7 million on March 31, 2025.







About SPAR Group, Inc.







SPAR Group is a leading merchandising and marketing services company in North America, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. With more than 50 years of experience, merchandising across the United States and Canada, an average of 30,000+ store visits a week and long-term relationships with leading manufacturers and retail businesses, we provide specialized capabilities across North America. Our unique combination of scale, merchandising and marketing expertise, combined with our unwavering commitment to excellence, separate us from the competition. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group’s website at



http://www.sparinc.com



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









This Press Release contains, and the above referenced recorded comments, will contain “forward-looking statements” within the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, made by, or respecting, SPAR Group, Inc. (“SGRP”) and its subsidiaries (together with SGRP, “SPAR”, “SPAR Group” or the “Company”), filed in an Annual Report on Form 10-K/A by SGRP with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and SGRP’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports and statements as and when filed with the SEC (including the Quarterly Report, the Annual Report and the Proxy Statement, the Information Statement, the Second Special Meeting Proxy/Information Statement, each a “SEC Report”). “Forward-looking statements” are defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and other applicable federal and state securities laws, rules and regulations, as amended (together with the Securities Act and Exchange Act, the “Securities Laws”).









The forward-looking statements made by the Company in this Press Release may include (without limitation) any expectations, guidance or other information respecting the pursuit or achievement of the Company’s corporate strategic objectives. The Company’s forward-looking statements also include, in particular and without limitation, those made in “Business”, “Risk Factors”, “Legal Proceedings”, and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Annual Report. You can identify forward-looking statements in such information by the Company’s use of terms such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “plan”, “project” or similar words or variations or negatives of those words.









You should carefully consider (and not place undue reliance on) the Company’s forward-looking statements, risk factors and the other risks, cautions and information made, contained or noted in or incorporated by reference into this Press Release, the Annual Report, the Proxy Statement and the other applicable SEC Reports that could cause the Company’s actual performance or condition (including its assets, business, clients, capital, cash flow, credit, expenses, financial condition, income, liabilities, liquidity, locations, marketing, operations, performance, prospects, sales, strategies, taxation or other achievement, results, risks, trends or condition) to differ materially from the performance or condition planned, intended, anticipated, estimated or otherwise expected by the Company (collectively, “expectations”) and described in the information in the Company’s forward-looking and other statements, whether expressed or implied. Although the Company believes them to be reasonable, those expectations involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unpredictable factors (many of which are beyond the Company’s control) that could cause those expectations to fail to occur or be realized or such actual performance or condition to be materially and adversely different from the Company’s expectations. In addition, new risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these matters or how they may arise or affect the Company. Accordingly, the Company cannot assure you that its expectations will be achieved in whole or in part, that the Company has identified all potential risks, or that the Company can successfully avoid or mitigate such risks in whole or in part, any of which could be significant and materially adverse to the Company and the value of your investment in SGRP’s Common Stock.









You should also carefully review the risk factors described in the Annual Report (See Item 1A – Risk Factors) and any other risks, cautions or information made, contained or noted in or incorporated by reference into the Annual Report, the Proxy Statement or other applicable SEC Report. All forward-looking and other statements or information attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly subject to and qualified by all such risk factors and other risks, cautions and information.









The Company does not intend or promise, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, risk factors or other risks, cautions or information (in whole or in part), whether as a result of new information, risks or uncertainties, future events or recognition or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by applicable law.













Media Contact:

















Investor Relations Contact:











Ronald Margulis













Sandy Martin









RAM Communications













Three Part Advisors









908-272-3930













214-616-2207











ron@rampr.com

















smartin@threepa.com





















- Financial Statements Follow –





















SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations













(unaudited)













(In thousands, except per share amounts)









































Three Months Ended

















March 31

















2025













2024







































Net revenues





$







34,041











$





49,396













Field Management











2,334















2,240













Direct Expenses











24,432















37,444













Cost of Revenues











26,766















39,684













Gross profit











7,275















9,712













Selling, general and administrative expense











5,872















7,723













(Gain) on sale of business











-















(7,157





)









Depreciation and amortization











367















475













Operating income











1,036















8,671













Interest expense











469















475













Other expense (income), net











(9









)











7













Income before income tax expense











576















8,189













Income tax expense











114















1,393













Income from continuing operations











462

















6,796







































Discontinued Operations











-























Income from discontinued operations











-















846













Income tax expense











-















(461





)









Net income from discontinued operations











-















385





































Net income











462















7,181













Net income attributable to non-controlling interest











-















(554





)









Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.





$







462











$





6,627













Basic earnings per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from continuing operations





$







0.02















0.26













Diluted earnings per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from continuing operations





$







0.02











$





0.26













Basic earnings per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from discontinued operations





$







-











$





0.02













Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from discontinued operations





$







-











$





0.02













Basic income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.





$







0.02











$





0.28













Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.





$







0.02











$





0.28













Weighted-average common shares outstanding– basic











23,450















23,817













Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted











23,552















24,013































SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(unaudited)













(In thousands, except share and per share data)

































































March 31









December 31,

















2025









2024

































Assets:



























Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents





$







17,942











$







18,221















Accounts receivable, net











38,219

















24,766















Prepaid expenses and other current assets











2,901

















3,009















Total current assets











59,062

















45,996















Property and equipment, net











2,910

















2,015















Operating lease right-of-use assets











537

















630















Goodwill











856

















856















Intangible assets, net











808

















841















Deferred income taxes











4,157

















4,259















Other assets











1,834

















1,834















Total assets





$







70,164











$







56,431

















Liabilities and equity



























Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable





$







13,790











$







8,767















Accrued expenses and other current liabilities











5,865

















3,533















Customer incentives and deposits











2,655

















892















Lines of credit and short-term loans











20,373

















16,082















Current portion of long-term debt











500

















500















Current portion of operating lease liabilities











219

















276















Total current liabilities











43,402

















30,050















Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion











318

















353















Long-term debt











1,738

















1,722















Total liabilities











45,458

















32,125















Commitments and contingencies

























Stockholders' equity:

























Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 47,000,000 shares





authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024;





23,449,701 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025





and December 31, 2024, respectively











234

















234















Treasury stock, at cost, 1,205,485 shares as of March 31, 2025 and as of December 31, 2024











(2,075









)













(2,075









)











Additional paid-in capital











19,913

















19,886















Accumulated other comprehensive loss











(1,287









)













(1,198









)











Retained earnings











7,921

















7,459















Total stockholders' equity attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.











24,706

















24,306















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$







70,164











$







56,431

































SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(unaudited)













(In thousands)





















































Three Months Ended

















March 31

















2025









2024













Cash flows from operating activities:



























Net income





$







462











$





7,181













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

























Depreciation and amortization











382















475













Amortization of operating lease assets











92















176













Provision for expected credit losses











-















61













Deferred income tax expense











102















1,088













Share-based compensation expense











27















128













Gain on sale of business











-















(7,157





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business disposals:

























Accounts receivable











(11,929









)











(6,288





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets











108















(283





)









Accounts payable











5,071















2,105













Operating lease liabilities











(185









)











(176





)









Accrued expenses, other current liabilities and customer incentives and deposits











1,826















4,610













Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities of continuing operations











(4,044









)











1,920













Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations











-















(1,305





)









Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities











(4,044









)











615







































Cash flows from investing activities:



























Cash transferred in sale of business











-















(446





)









Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software











(525









)











(431





)









Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations











(525









)











(877





)









Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations











-















(1





)









Net cash used in investing activities











(525









)













(878









)





































Cash flows from financing activities:



























Borrowings under line of credit











31,553















25,780













Repayments under lines of credit











(27,263









)











(23,657





)









Payments on term debt











-















(1,503





)









Payments of notes to seller











-















(1,120





)









Net cash provided by financing activities of continuing operations











4,290















(500





)









Net cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations











-















6,844













Net cash provided by financing activities











4,290

















6,344







































Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash











-

















(171









)











Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents











(279









)











5,910













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year











18,221

















10,719















Cash and cash equivalents at end of year











17,942















16,629













Less cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations











-















11,203













Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations







$









17,942











$





5,426



















Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Non-GAAP net income attributable to SPAR Group and related per share amounts represents net income attributable to SPAR Group adjusted for the removal of a one-time positive adjustment. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) depreciation and amortization of long-lived assets, (ii) interest expense (iii) income tax expense, (iv) Board of Directors incremental compensation expense, (v) restructuring, (vi) impairment, (vii) nonrecurring legal settlement costs and associated legal expenses unrelated to the Company's core operations, (viii) and special items as determined by management. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted net income attributable to SPAR Group and per share amounts, and Adjusted EBITDA because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to these measures for the periods presented:







































SPAR Group, Inc.













Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. to













Adjusted Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation













Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. to













Adjusted Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation













(In thousands)













































































Three Months Ended





















March 31





















2025









2024











Net Income attributable to SPAR Group Inc.









$







462







$





6,627













Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA (net of taxes)*















73











(5,292





)









Adjusted Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.









$







535







$





1,335









































Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.









$







0.02







$







0.28















Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA per share (net of taxes)















-













(0.22









)











Adjusted Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.









$







0.02







$







0.06













































* 2025 Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA include $66K for review of strategic initiatives and $27K for stock based compensation. 2024 Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA include $330K for review of strategic initiatives, $(7,157)K gain on sale, and $128K of stock based compensation.

























































SPAR Group, Inc.













Net Income to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.





Reconciliation













(In thousands)

















































Three Months Ended





















March 31





















2025













2024















Consolidated net income from continuing operations









$







462











$





6,796













Depreciation and amortization from continuing operations















367















475













Interest expense from continuing operations















469















475













Income tax expense from continuing operations















114















1,393













Other expense (income) from continuing operations















(9









)











7













EBITDA of Discontinued Operations















-















937













Consolidated EBITDA















1,403

















10,083















Review of Strategic Alternatives















66















330













Gain on Sale of Business















-















(7,157





)









Share Based Compensation















27















128













Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA















1,496















3,384













Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non controlling interest















-















(918





)









Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.









$







1,496











$





2,466

















Source: SPAR Group, Inc.



