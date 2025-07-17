SPAR Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Growth and Net Income of $0.5 Million

SPAR Group reports Q1 2025 results with $34 million revenue, $0.02 EPS, and plans for future opportunities amid operational changes.
SPAR Group, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting a 6% growth in its U.S. and Canada operations, along with improved operating margins and a net income of $0.5 million, or $0.02 per share, despite the absence of international joint ventures. CEO Mike Matacunas expressed optimism, stating the company holds its largest opportunity pipeline in history at over $200 million. The press release also noted the termination of a merger agreement with Highwire Capital and the delay of its 10-K and 10-Q filings, which are now expected to be current following the filing. SPAR's total liquidity was reported at $23.4 million, with some challenges in cash flow observed during this quarter. Looking forward, Matacunas mentioned exciting announcements expected in the coming months.
Potential Positives
- SPAR Group reported a 6% topline growth in their U.S. and Canada business, indicating positive performance in this market.
- The company has achieved improved operating margins and reduced selling, general, and administrative expenses, resulting in a net income of $0.5 million from continuing operations.
- SPAR Group has the largest pipeline of opportunity in its history, with over $200 million in future business prospects, suggesting significant potential for growth.
- The company ended the quarter with total worldwide liquidity of $23.4 million, showcasing a strong cash position for ongoing operations and investment opportunities.
Potential Negatives
- Net income from continuing operations dropped significantly from $6.6 million (or $0.26 EPS) in the prior year quarter to only $0.5 million (or $0.02 EPS) this quarter, indicating a major decline in profitability.
- The termination of the merger agreement with Highwire Capital raises concerns about SPAR's strategic direction and potential growth opportunities, reflecting negatively on the company's ability to secure funding.
- Delayed filings for both the 10-K and 10-Q indicate potential regulatory compliance issues which could impact investor trust and confidence.
FAQ
What were SPAR Group's financial results for Q1 2025?
SPAR Group reported net revenues of $34.0 million and a net income of $0.5 million for Q1 2025.
How did SPAR Group's performance change compared to the previous year?
SPAR's net income decreased from $6.6 million in Q1 2024 to $0.5 million in Q1 2025, while revenues also declined.
What strategic initiatives is SPAR Group pursuing?
SPAR is focused on expanding its U.S. and Canadian operations and has a $200 million pipeline of future business opportunities.
Why was SPAR Group's 10-K filing delayed?
The 10-K filing was delayed due to expectations of being private, closely following the filing of the 10-Q.
What is SPAR Group's outlook for the future?
The CEO is optimistic about future performance and plans to announce significant developments in the coming months.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
Full Release
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
SPAR Group, Inc.
(NASDAQ: SGRP) (“SPAR,” “SPAR Group” or the “Company”), a leading provider of merchandising, marketing, and distribution services today reported financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
Mike Matacunas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented
, “This is the first quarter we are reporting without any international joint ventures. Our U.S. and Canada business achieved 6% topline growth, improved operating margins, and reduced SG&A, resulting in $0.5 million net income from continuing operations or $0.02 EPS. In addition, through our focus on the U.S. and Canada, we have the largest pipeline of opportunity in SPAR’s history, with more than $200 million of future business to win. I remain bullish on our future and plans.
“Outside of our solid performance, there are two other items that merit comment. The first is the termination of the merger agreement with Highwire Capital due to their inability to produce the funds to close. As a shareholder, I was disappointed in this outcome and proud of the potential value created for our shareholders in the deal. Our Board remains committed to pursuing the termination fee from Highwire Capital or something of greater value for our shareholders.
“The second item is our delayed filings. Our 10-K filing was late because we expected to be private and the 10-Q that we are filing today is late because one follows the other. We will be current once this is filed with all filings and our shareholders should be enthusiastic about our performance.
“Lastly, we are now positioned to make some really exciting announcements over the next six months, and our second quarter performance looks good. I want to thank the employees of SPAR and our Board who have positioned the company for the next phase of success. Now that we have reset our footing, I am excited about our future,” said Matacunas.
First Quarter 2025 Highlights
Net revenues were $34.0 million.
Consolidated Gross Margin was 21.4% of sales, compared to 19.7% of sales in the prior year period.
Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from continuing operations was $0.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. The 2024 first quarter includes a $7.2 million non-cash gain on sale and other smaller non-recurring or non-cash items.
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. was $1.5 million, or 4.4% of sales, compared to the prior quarter of $2.5 million, or 5.0% of sales.
Financial Position as of March 31, 2025
The Company’s total worldwide liquidity at the end of the quarter was $23.4 million, with $17.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $5.5 million of unused availability as of March 31, 2025. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net cash used by operating activities was $4.0 million. The Company ended the quarter with net working capital of $15.7 million on March 31, 2025.
About SPAR Group, Inc.
SPAR Group is a leading merchandising and marketing services company in North America, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. With more than 50 years of experience, merchandising across the United States and Canada, an average of 30,000+ store visits a week and long-term relationships with leading manufacturers and retail businesses, we provide specialized capabilities across North America. Our unique combination of scale, merchandising and marketing expertise, combined with our unwavering commitment to excellence, separate us from the competition. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group’s website at
http://www.sparinc.com
.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This Press Release contains, and the above referenced recorded comments, will contain “forward-looking statements” within the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, made by, or respecting, SPAR Group, Inc. (“SGRP”) and its subsidiaries (together with SGRP, “SPAR”, “SPAR Group” or the “Company”), filed in an Annual Report on Form 10-K/A by SGRP with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and SGRP’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports and statements as and when filed with the SEC (including the Quarterly Report, the Annual Report and the Proxy Statement, the Information Statement, the Second Special Meeting Proxy/Information Statement, each a “SEC Report”). “Forward-looking statements” are defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and other applicable federal and state securities laws, rules and regulations, as amended (together with the Securities Act and Exchange Act, the “Securities Laws”).
The forward-looking statements made by the Company in this Press Release may include (without limitation) any expectations, guidance or other information respecting the pursuit or achievement of the Company’s corporate strategic objectives. The Company’s forward-looking statements also include, in particular and without limitation, those made in “Business”, “Risk Factors”, “Legal Proceedings”, and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Annual Report. You can identify forward-looking statements in such information by the Company’s use of terms such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “plan”, “project” or similar words or variations or negatives of those words.
You should carefully consider (and not place undue reliance on) the Company’s forward-looking statements, risk factors and the other risks, cautions and information made, contained or noted in or incorporated by reference into this Press Release, the Annual Report, the Proxy Statement and the other applicable SEC Reports that could cause the Company’s actual performance or condition (including its assets, business, clients, capital, cash flow, credit, expenses, financial condition, income, liabilities, liquidity, locations, marketing, operations, performance, prospects, sales, strategies, taxation or other achievement, results, risks, trends or condition) to differ materially from the performance or condition planned, intended, anticipated, estimated or otherwise expected by the Company (collectively, “expectations”) and described in the information in the Company’s forward-looking and other statements, whether expressed or implied. Although the Company believes them to be reasonable, those expectations involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unpredictable factors (many of which are beyond the Company’s control) that could cause those expectations to fail to occur or be realized or such actual performance or condition to be materially and adversely different from the Company’s expectations. In addition, new risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these matters or how they may arise or affect the Company. Accordingly, the Company cannot assure you that its expectations will be achieved in whole or in part, that the Company has identified all potential risks, or that the Company can successfully avoid or mitigate such risks in whole or in part, any of which could be significant and materially adverse to the Company and the value of your investment in SGRP’s Common Stock.
You should also carefully review the risk factors described in the Annual Report (See Item 1A – Risk Factors) and any other risks, cautions or information made, contained or noted in or incorporated by reference into the Annual Report, the Proxy Statement or other applicable SEC Report. All forward-looking and other statements or information attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly subject to and qualified by all such risk factors and other risks, cautions and information.
The Company does not intend or promise, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, risk factors or other risks, cautions or information (in whole or in part), whether as a result of new information, risks or uncertainties, future events or recognition or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by applicable law.
- Financial Statements Follow –
SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31
2025
2024
Net revenues
$
34,041
$
49,396
Field Management
2,334
2,240
Direct Expenses
24,432
37,444
Cost of Revenues
26,766
39,684
Gross profit
7,275
9,712
Selling, general and administrative expense
5,872
7,723
(Gain) on sale of business
-
(7,157
)
Depreciation and amortization
367
475
Operating income
1,036
8,671
Interest expense
469
475
Other expense (income), net
(9
)
7
Income before income tax expense
576
8,189
Income tax expense
114
1,393
Income from continuing operations
462
6,796
Discontinued Operations
-
Income from discontinued operations
-
846
Income tax expense
-
(461
)
Net income from discontinued operations
-
385
Net income
462
7,181
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
-
(554
)
Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.
$
462
$
6,627
Basic earnings per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from continuing operations
$
0.02
0.26
Diluted earnings per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from continuing operations
$
0.02
$
0.26
Basic earnings per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from discontinued operations
$
-
$
0.02
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from discontinued operations
$
-
$
0.02
Basic income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.
$
0.02
$
0.28
Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.
$
0.02
$
0.28
Weighted-average common shares outstanding– basic
23,450
23,817
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted
23,552
24,013
SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
March 31
December 31,
2025
2024
Assets:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
17,942
$
18,221
Accounts receivable, net
38,219
24,766
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,901
3,009
Total current assets
59,062
45,996
Property and equipment, net
2,910
2,015
Operating lease right-of-use assets
537
630
Goodwill
856
856
Intangible assets, net
808
841
Deferred income taxes
4,157
4,259
Other assets
1,834
1,834
Total assets
$
70,164
$
56,431
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
13,790
$
8,767
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
5,865
3,533
Customer incentives and deposits
2,655
892
Lines of credit and short-term loans
20,373
16,082
Current portion of long-term debt
500
500
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
219
276
Total current liabilities
43,402
30,050
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
318
353
Long-term debt
1,738
1,722
Total liabilities
45,458
32,125
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 47,000,000 shares
authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024;
23,449,701 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025
and December 31, 2024, respectively
234
234
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,205,485 shares as of March 31, 2025 and as of December 31, 2024
(2,075
)
(2,075
)
Additional paid-in capital
19,913
19,886
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,287
)
(1,198
)
Retained earnings
7,921
7,459
Total stockholders' equity attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.
24,706
24,306
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
70,164
$
56,431
SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
462
$
7,181
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
382
475
Amortization of operating lease assets
92
176
Provision for expected credit losses
-
61
Deferred income tax expense
102
1,088
Share-based compensation expense
27
128
Gain on sale of business
-
(7,157
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business disposals:
Accounts receivable
(11,929
)
(6,288
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
108
(283
)
Accounts payable
5,071
2,105
Operating lease liabilities
(185
)
(176
)
Accrued expenses, other current liabilities and customer incentives and deposits
1,826
4,610
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities of continuing operations
(4,044
)
1,920
Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations
-
(1,305
)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(4,044
)
615
Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash transferred in sale of business
-
(446
)
Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software
(525
)
(431
)
Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations
(525
)
(877
)
Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations
-
(1
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(525
)
(878
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings under line of credit
31,553
25,780
Repayments under lines of credit
(27,263
)
(23,657
)
Payments on term debt
-
(1,503
)
Payments of notes to seller
-
(1,120
)
Net cash provided by financing activities of continuing operations
4,290
(500
)
Net cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations
-
6,844
Net cash provided by financing activities
4,290
6,344
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash
-
(171
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(279
)
5,910
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
18,221
10,719
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
17,942
16,629
Less cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations
-
11,203
Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations
$
17,942
$
5,426
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP net income attributable to SPAR Group and related per share amounts represents net income attributable to SPAR Group adjusted for the removal of a one-time positive adjustment. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) depreciation and amortization of long-lived assets, (ii) interest expense (iii) income tax expense, (iv) Board of Directors incremental compensation expense, (v) restructuring, (vi) impairment, (vii) nonrecurring legal settlement costs and associated legal expenses unrelated to the Company's core operations, (viii) and special items as determined by management. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted net income attributable to SPAR Group and per share amounts, and Adjusted EBITDA because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to these measures for the periods presented:
SPAR Group, Inc.
Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. to
Adjusted Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation
Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. to
Adjusted Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31
2025
2024
Net Income attributable to SPAR Group Inc.
$
462
$
6,627
Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA (net of taxes)*
73
(5,292
)
Adjusted Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.
$
535
$
1,335
Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.
$
0.02
$
0.28
Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA per share (net of taxes)
-
(0.22
)
Adjusted Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.
$
0.02
$
0.06
* 2025 Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA include $66K for review of strategic initiatives and $27K for stock based compensation. 2024 Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA include $330K for review of strategic initiatives, $(7,157)K gain on sale, and $128K of stock based compensation.
SPAR Group, Inc.
Net Income to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.
Reconciliation
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31
2025
2024
Consolidated net income from continuing operations
$
462
$
6,796
Depreciation and amortization from continuing operations
367
475
Interest expense from continuing operations
469
475
Income tax expense from continuing operations
114
1,393
Other expense (income) from continuing operations
(9
)
7
EBITDA of Discontinued Operations
-
937
Consolidated EBITDA
1,403
10,083
Review of Strategic Alternatives
66
330
Gain on Sale of Business
-
(7,157
)
Share Based Compensation
27
128
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
1,496
3,384
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non controlling interest
-
(918
)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.
$
1,496
$
2,466
