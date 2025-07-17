SPAR Group, Inc. Announces Drop In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $0.462 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $6.62 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 31.1% to $34.04 million from $49.39 million last year.

SPAR Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.462 Mln. vs. $6.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $34.04 Mln vs. $49.39 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.