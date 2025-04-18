SPAR GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $SGRP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SPAR GROUP ($SGRP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $39,780,000 and earnings of $0.02 per share.

SPAR GROUP Insider Trading Activity

SPAR GROUP insiders have traded $SGRP stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGRP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT G/ BROWN has made 1 purchase buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $5,500 and 13 sales selling 283,766 shares for an estimated $670,736 .

and 13 sales selling 283,766 shares for an estimated . BUSINESS SERVICES INC SPAR has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 42,989 shares for an estimated $80,460.

SPAR GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of SPAR GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

