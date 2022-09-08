Markets
SPAR Group Board To Evaluate Potential Strategic Alternatives - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) said its Board has initiated a process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The Board will consider a full range of strategic alternatives, including a sale, merger, divestiture, recapitalization, going private, other strategic transactions, or continuing to operate as a public, independent company.

"We believe we are in the best financial and operational position in the company's history, yet our stock continues to trade well below a comparable industry value," said Mike Matacunas, President and CEO.

SGRP

