SPAR Group To Be Bought By Highwire Capital For $2.50/share In Cash; Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP), a provider of merchandising, marketing, and distribution services, announced on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to be acquired by Highwire Capital, an investment firm, for $2.50 per share in cash.

Highwire will fund the transaction, expected to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2024, through debt finance.

The acquisition price $2.50 per share represents a 72 percent premium over the closing share price on the last trading day before the announcement and a 37.8 percent premium over SPAR Group's 30-day volume-weighted average share price.

Mike Matacunas, CEO of SPAR Group, said the transaction represents strategic alternatives and will provide value to stockholders and offer financial flexibility to the company to pursue future growth initiatives.

Post transaction, SPAR Group will become a privately held company, and its stock will no longer be traded on the Nasdaq.

The company will continue to be led by Matacunas, who has been its CEO since early 2021.

SGRP was trading up by 66.206 percent at $2.410 in the p[re-market trade on the Nasdaq.

