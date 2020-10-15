InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Fisker has signed a deal with Magna International (NYSE:MGA) to cooperate on manufacturing of the battery-powered Fisker Ocean SUV, Magna said in a release.

Fisker will be merged into Spartan Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SPAQ ) later this year.

(NYSE: ) later this year. Magna will be the Ocean’s exclusive manufacturer in Europe. The companies will combine Magna’s EV architecture with Fisker’s Flexible Platform Adaptive Design to create the vehicle’s platform.

Fisker plans to start production in fourth-quarter 2022. As part of the agreement, Fisker will issue Magna warrants to purchase shares representing about 6% of its equity.

Earlier this month, InvestorPlace.com contributor Muslim Farooque wrote that, “Fisker has talked a big game, but it needs to prove itself in the next few months before investors should get serious about it.”

More From InvestorPlace

The post SPAQ Merger Partner Fisker Signs To Manufacture EV Ocean SUV in Europe appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.