Spanx’s “velvet ghetto”

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Spanx undergarments hide unsightly bulges, but they don’t get rid of them. Similarly, Blackstone’s decision to enlist an all-female team to buy a $1.2 billion majority stake https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005757/en/Blackstone-Buys-Majority-Stake-in-SPANX-Inc in Spanx looks good, but doesn’t address finance’s enduring gender unevenness.

Finance’s upper reaches are still mostly male – Blackstone’s four top executives are all men, for example. But there is progress. Steve Schwarzman’s firm has invested in companies like women-focused dating app Bumble. The Spanx deal announcement featured the word “female” 10 times.

The risk is that such deals play to the notion of the “velvet ghetto https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1986-11-30-vw-27-story.html” – a term coined 35 years ago to describe how women end up relegated to fields deemed to be women’s work, with lower wages and status. The original study focused on public relations, but it’s true elsewhere too. Women remain underrepresented in industries like oil and gas.

It’s possible that the Blackstone team led by Ann Chung books a home run, and other buyout shops follow its example. The bigger win will come when diverse teams are closing deals in mostly-male and female sectors alike, and nobody bats an eye. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

