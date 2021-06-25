Commodities
GS

Spanx taps Goldman Sachs to explore options including sale - NYT

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Shapewear maker Spanx has tapped Goldman Sachs to explore options including a sale, New York Times' DealBook newsletter reported on Friday, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

June 25 (Reuters) - Shapewear maker Spanx has tapped Goldman Sachs to explore options including a sale, New York Times' DealBook newsletter reported on Friday, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The report said Spanx has attracted interest from private equity firms, including Carlyle, and that any deal could value it at $1 billion or more. It also said Spanx's founder Sara Blakely could retain some ownership in the company. (https://nyti.ms/3A7gugf)

Spanx did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Rival Skims, by reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian West, said earlier this year it had raised $154 million in its latest funding round to reach a $1.6 billion valuation.

Demand for apparel has rebounded in recent weeks as the United States returns to relative normalcy on the back of speedy COVID-19 vaccinations and easing of restrictions.

Spanx made between $50 million and $80 million in operating earnings on revenue of $300 million to $400 million over the past year, the NYT report said.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular