Spanish train maker Talgo receives preliminary offer from Hungarian group

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Spanish train maker Talgo TLGO.MC has received a proposal to tender all its shares from an unidentified Hungarian business group, it said in filing to the stock market regulator on Thursday.

It was offered 5 euros ($5.42) per share, Talgo said, which represents a 28% premium over its closing share price on Wednesday, when its market value was 495 million euros ($537 million).

"As far as (Talgo) is aware, there is no decision from the investor in relation to the possible public offer of acquisition, nor is there any certainty that it will continue analysing the operation," Talgo CEO Gonzalo Urquijo said in the filing.

The regulator suspended trading in Talgo shares on Thursday morning.

Spanish news website Lainformacion had earlier reported that a Hungarian industrial group was considering buying Talgo.

($1 = 0.9220 euros)

